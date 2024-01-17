Short Interest in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Expands By 9.0%

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,742,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after buying an additional 162,626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in International General Insurance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in International General Insurance by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IGIC stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.19.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 1.69%.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

