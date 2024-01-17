Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Declines By 12.5%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

Iluka Resources stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.