Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Declines By 12.5%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2024

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAYGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Iluka Resources stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

