Short Interest in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Declines By 10.3%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hibbett

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hibbett news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 565,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after buying an additional 46,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Price Performance

Hibbett stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 50,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,594. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $757.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.