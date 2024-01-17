Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Rises By 11.4%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 14.25%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp during the third quarter worth $66,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

