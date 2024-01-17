Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Decreases By 15.4%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Giga-tronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGA opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Giga-tronics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 601.98%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions.

