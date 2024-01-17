Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Drops By 9.9%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after acquiring an additional 510,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN
Five9 Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.91. 181,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,421. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 3 downgraded names you can buy into
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.