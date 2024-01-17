Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Grows By 9.2%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,508,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 1,380,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,086.0 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FSPKF opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.