Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Grows By 9.2%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,508,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 1,380,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,086.0 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FSPKF opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.