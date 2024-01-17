Short Interest in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expands By 8.2%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE EXPR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. 21,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Express has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($9.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.18) by ($2.65). Express had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 85.36%. The business had revenue of $454.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express will post -48.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Express by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

