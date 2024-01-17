Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Grows By 9.0%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DYNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

