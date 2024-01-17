Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Increases By 8.7%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Corning Trading Down 1.1 %

GLW traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 487,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,351. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

