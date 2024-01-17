Short Interest in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Decreases By 14.9%

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 49,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $376,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 178.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 47.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $113,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

