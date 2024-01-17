Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Grows By 8.8%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.15. 18,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.12.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a return on equity of 150.71% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. UBS Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOOO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.