Short Interest in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Drops By 14.3%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAOI opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $614.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 103,199 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,241,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 304,978 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,716,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 246,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

