Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Rises By 10.8%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 188.6 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

APYRF stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

