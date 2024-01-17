Short Interest in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Drops By 10.7%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agora by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Agora by 143,991.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,957 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agora by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 510,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 105,240 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agora by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the period. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora Price Performance

API opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.04. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.20 in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on API

About Agora

(Get Free Report)

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.