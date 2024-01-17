Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEVN opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 686,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 711.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

