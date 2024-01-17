Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Holdings Reduced by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 7,238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,439,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 907,208 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 884,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,502,000 after acquiring an additional 790,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,224,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 752,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $860.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.76. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $389.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.59 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

