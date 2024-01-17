Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Sunday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,229 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $6,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

