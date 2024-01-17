Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,315,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 903,574 shares.The stock last traded at $10.61 and had previously closed at $10.60.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 17.2% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

