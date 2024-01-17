Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Up 2%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.79 and last traded at $64.18. Approximately 332,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,208,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on STNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.