Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Boosted by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 10.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Life Advisors owned 0.34% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,883,000 after buying an additional 1,640,579 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after buying an additional 1,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,304,000.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. 49,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,755. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

