Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s 4th Largest Position

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.