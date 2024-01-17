Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.74 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and approximately $10,234.30 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.09 or 0.05973818 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00084660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00028868 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,615,715,612 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,039,789 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.