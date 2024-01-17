Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of IOT opened at $33.64 on Friday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 42,110 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $997,164.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 764,089 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,842,954.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,208 shares in the company, valued at $31,168,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 42,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $997,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 764,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,819,854 shares of company stock worth $56,259,475. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Samsara by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Samsara by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Samsara by 1.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

