Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:RHP traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $111.98. 93,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,939. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.58%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

