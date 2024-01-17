RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

RPM International has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPM International to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

RPM International Stock Up 0.3 %

RPM International stock opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 49.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

