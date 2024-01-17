Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 2.2% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,584,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.51. 288,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,299. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $139.32.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

