RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $13.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.
RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RLJ opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
