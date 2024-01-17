Reviewing CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) & Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CNB Financial pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capital City Bank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for CNB Financial and Capital City Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CNB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.50%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.60%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Risk & Volatility

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 19.32% 12.32% 1.07% Capital City Bank Group 20.74% 13.40% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNB Financial and Capital City Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $248.50 million 1.75 $63.19 million $2.64 7.87 Capital City Bank Group $239.69 million 1.92 $33.41 million $3.19 8.50

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats CNB Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed- and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care, as well as business, estate, financial, insurance and business planning, tax planning, and asset protection advisory services. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

