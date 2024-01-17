Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 679 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,054,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 790,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 93,852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NUMV traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,857 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $341.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

