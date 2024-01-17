Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $309,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $167.82. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

