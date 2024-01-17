Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $3.18 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $65.12. 706,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,036. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $65.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

