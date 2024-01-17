Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.29. 2,498,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.61. The company has a market cap of $347.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $439.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

