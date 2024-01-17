Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $1.34 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. 17,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $680.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.