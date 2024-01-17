Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys Shares of 5,999 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $104.18. The company had a trading volume of 88,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,943. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $105.46.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.