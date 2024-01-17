Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 649 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 244,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,431. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

