Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,926 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.