ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $78,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $170.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,480. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.86.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

