Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after buying an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,217,000 after buying an additional 186,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after buying an additional 109,059 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

