Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $614,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 226,805 shares during the period. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

