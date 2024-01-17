Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day moving average is $150.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.