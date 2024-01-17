Raymond James Comments on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 16.79%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 1.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,352,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,209 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 144,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 306,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 36,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 49.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 71,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.