Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.10 Per Share

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ramsdens Stock Up 1.9 %
LON RFX opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.83 million, a PE ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 1.10. Ramsdens has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 272 ($3.46). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.29.
Ramsdens Company Profile
