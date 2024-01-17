Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.10 Per Share

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ramsdens Stock Up 1.9 %

LON RFX opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.83 million, a PE ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 1.10. Ramsdens has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 272 ($3.46). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.29.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying and Selling, and Retailing of Second Hand and New Jewellery. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

