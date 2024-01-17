QUINT (QUINT) Price Down 9.2% This Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $61.07 million and approximately $115,206.65 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

