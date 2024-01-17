QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.96

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.96 and traded as high as $14.03. QuickLogic shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 47,200 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QuickLogic

QuickLogic Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. Equities analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $70,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $70,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $186,133.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,799 shares of company stock worth $345,745. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. State Street Corp grew its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.