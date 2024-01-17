Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 7,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Questor Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.
Questor Technology Company Profile
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
