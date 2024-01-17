Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 7,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Questor Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Questor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.