QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $55,624.36

QUASA (QUA) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. QUASA has a total market cap of $55,624.36 and $78.67 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018950 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012528 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,365.46 or 1.00010162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011653 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00249655 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004180 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00051088 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $40.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

