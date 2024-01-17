Quantum (QUA) 1-Day Volume Tops $29.78

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and $29.78 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00018863 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.94 or 1.00001811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011627 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00250678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.