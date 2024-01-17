Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.45. 93,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.18 and a 1-year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.