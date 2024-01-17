QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Cut by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.52. 598,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,951. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

